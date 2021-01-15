Tucker County deputies on the lookout for wanted person who escaped bail-bondsman custody

PARSONS, W.Va. — The Tucker County Sheriff’s Department is currently seeking an escapee who is still at large at this time.

Jared Milliron

According to officials with the sheriff’s department, Jared Milliron was in the custody of Elite Bail Bonds which was travelling from Randolph County when Milliron escaped at the Randolph and Tucker county line.

Deputies received a call about the escape at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and began a search for Milliron, but have yet to locate him, officials said, but he is considered to still be in the Canaan Valley or Harman areas.

Milliron is wanted out of Virginia, where he has charges for a Capias for failure to appear and grand larceny, according to the sheriff’s department. He was shackled at the time of his escape, officials said.

Those with information on Milliron’s whereabouts are asked to call the sheriff’s department at 304-478-2321 or the Tucker County 911 Communications Center at 304-478-2187.