PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman by using rope to tie her in the back of her vehicle in Tucker County.

On June 9, troopers with the Tucker County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a call of a sexual assault from Davis Medical Center in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

Jasper Snyder

Troopers were able to obtain a written statement from the victim who stated that Jasper Snyder, 25, of Parsons, “got into her car and told her to drive and that she stopped driving when he told her to stop,” troopers said.

At that point, Snyder “forced [the victim] into the back seat and told her to lay down” … then “Snyder used a rope to tie her arms and legs and started choking her” before beginning to sexually assault her, according to a criminal complaint.

On June 15, troopers met with the victim and obtained a follow-up statement that during the sexual assault, Snyder “started biting her,” and that after Snyder finished sexually assaulting her, he “said it was fun and wanted to make it a weekly thing” and that “if she told anyone he would make it look like she set it up,” troopers said.

The victim told law enforcement that she tried to tell Snyder to stop multiple times, according to the complaint, and that she had met with him “just to talk.”

On June 21, troopers conducted a Mirandized interview with Snyder who stated that “he has not seen [the victim] in two years,” but said he “received a Facebook message from an account with a different name but implying it was [the victim] on the previous night,” according to the complaint.

Snyder has been charged with sexual assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.