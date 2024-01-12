DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Tucker County man has been charged after troopers received a child pornography tip from Snapchat, and he allegedly admitted to deleting files that “may or may not be perceived as child pornography.”

On July 12, 2023, troopers with the West Virginia State Police were assigned to a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that said a person in Parsons had uploaded child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to the social media app Snapchat, according to a criminal complaint.

Travis Hamm

The tip referenced an account belonging to Thomas Hamm, 33, of Davis, and on the same day, troopers say they spoke with him about the cyber tip.

When troopers asked Hamm if he knew why they were there, he said, “Yes, about the image I sent on Snapchat this morning” Hamm also stated that Snapchat had disabled his account on that same date, so he had deleted the app, according to the complaint.

Hamm also told troopers that he had “deleted media files from his phone that may or may not be perceived as child pornography” because he “feared that someone may be aware of what he had done due to the fact that Snapchat had disabled his account,” troopers said.

However, Hamm told troopers that “he believed the individual to be over the age of 18,” but when troopers asked, “if 100 people were to view said image, how many would say that the child was over 18,” Hamm replied, “Not many,” according to the complaint.

Hamm’s cell phone was seized and analyzed by the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory in Morgantown. Results showed Hamm to be “actively speaking with an individual in a messaging app attempting to trade images of CSAM,” troopers said.

Hamm has been charged with distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.