Tucker County man charged following police pursuit through Taylor, Barbour & Upshur counties

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A Tucker County man has been arrested following a multi-county police pursuit that began in Taylor County and ended in Upshur County.

On Sunday, November 18, at approximately 10:22 p.m. troopers were notified by Barbour County 911 about an active pursuit involving a vehicle traveling south on Route 119 from Taylor County entering Barbour County, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Philippi Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

The complaint stated that troopers with the Philippi Detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to the call and witnessed the vehicle involved in the pursuit, a black pickup truck, traveling south on Route 119 and fail to yield to a Taylor County deputy who had his emergency lights and sirens activated.

Nicholas Poe

The driver of the truck was later identified as Nicholas Poe, 21, of Hambleton, according to court documents.

The complaint stated that after troopers caught up to Poe’s vehicle, an emergency stop was attempted, but Poe refused to yield and increased his vehicle’s speed to 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. Troopers said they then witnessed Poe’s vehicle take a blind right hand turn in the northbound lane while traveling southbound.

Poe continued to flee from law enforcement south on Route 119 before making multiple turns onto several different roads, until it ended up traveling south on Cherry Hill Road at approximately 60 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to the complaint.

Troopers said Poe continued making turns onto several different roads before eventually getting back on Route 119 southbound while continuing to increase his vehicle’s speed and fail to yield to to law enforcement’s sirens and lights.

Troopers said they witnessed Poe continuously travel southbound in the northbound lane with disregard to other vehicles on the roadway while continuing to refuse to pull over for law enforcement. Troopers continued to pursue Poe into Upshur County on Route 119 before pulling off the southern edge of the roadway just past the intersection of Graylyn Loop and Route 119 in Upshur County.

Poe then exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot into woods before being apprehended by law enforcement.

Poe has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference.