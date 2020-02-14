Snowbird School Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Tucker County man charged when minor discloses sexual abuse, assault during forensic interview

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

DAVIS, W.Va. — A Tucker County man has been charged after a boy told authorities that the man abused him over a period of three years.

On Feb. 13, deputies with the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department were present for a forensic interview conducted by the Child Advocacy Center with a juvenile male, according to a criminal complaint.

Darrell Spitznogle

The minor had recently disclosed that Darrell Spitznogle, 53, of Davis, had sexually abused and sexually assaulted him, and before the disclosure, the boy had been displaying behavioral issues at school and was taken for an evaluation, deputies said.

During the interview, the boy stated that Spitznogle had sexually abused him during multiple incidents throughout the time he was 9 to 11 years old, according to the complaint, and during that three year period, there were three incidents.

These incidents, deputies said, occurred at the Sawmill Lodge, during which Spitznogle touched the juvenile’s genitals and also forced the juvenile to touch his genitals. On one of those occasions, according to the complaint, Spitznogle sexually assaulted the juvenile, who resisted.

The boy stated during his forensic interview that he did not disclose the incidents because Spitznogle threatened him with comments such as “people will hate you,” and the “business will fail without me,” deputies said.

Spitznogle is charged with three counts of sexual abuse and one count of sexual assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories