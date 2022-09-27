THOMAS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Thomas man has been charged after deputies say he fired multiple shots from a firearm while inside of a Tucker County home while “threatening to shoot people.”

On Sept. 26, deputies with the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department received a call of an individual with a firearm at a residence on Perry Avenue in Thomas, according to a criminal complaint.

Jeffrey Hebb

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When deputies were en route to the residence, the Tucker County Communications Center informed them that the situation was that Jeffrey Hebb, 52, of Thomas, “had a gun” and was “threatening to shoot people,” deputies said.

Deputies also learned that there were “shots fired in the house” on Pierce Ben-Bush Road, and when deputies arrived, they met with Hebb and detained him, at which point they secured a “small caliber firearm” from Hebb’s person, according to the complaint.

While at the residence, deputies “noticed small caliber rounds that had been shot inside of the house,” and victims on scene stated that Hebb “shot three times in the house,” and that a victim had then attempted to convince Hebb to “put the weapon down,” deputies said.

Deputies observed six bullet holes in the wall next to the front door and an additional hole in the floor of the house, according to the complaint.

Hebb has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $7,500 bond.