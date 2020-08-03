Tucker County man pleads guilty to federal meth charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Tucker County man has admitted to his role in a methamphetamine distribution operation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Dustin Moran

Dustin Moran, 33 of Parsons, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Moran admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in April 2018 in Randolph County, Powell said.

Moran was one of four people, involved in the operation, indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2018.

Moran faces not less than ten years and up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000,000.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Moran’s plea hearing.

Moran is currently serving a sentence in the Salem Correctional Center for drug and fleeing charges from convictions in Randolph and Tucker counties, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections website.