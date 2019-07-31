Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Tucker County man sentenced on federal drug charge

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Donald Poling

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Tucker County man has been sentenced to almost 4 years in prison on a federal drug charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a press release.

Donald Poling

The release stated that Donald Allen Poling, 52, of Hambleton was sentenced on Wednesday to 3 years and 10 months in prison. Poling pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine in March 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The release stated that Poling admitted to selling methamphetamine in Tucker County in December 2017.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government and the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News