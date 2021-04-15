Tucker County man sentenced to federal prison for his role in a meth distribution operation

ELKINS, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Tucker County man Thursday to six and a half years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine distribution operation, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

John Boyles

John Boyles, 64 of Parsons, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine” in February 2019. Boyles admitted to conspiring with others to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine from December 2017 to March 2018 in Tucker and Randolph counties and elsewhere.

Boyles was originally indicted, along with three other Parsons residents, in December 2018.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Boyles remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.