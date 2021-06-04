Tucker County man sentenced to more than 17 years on federal meth charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Tucker County man, Friday, to 210 months in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine distribution operation, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Dustin Moran, 34 of Parsons, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Moran admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in April 2018 in Randolph County.

Moran was one of four Tucker County residents indicted in December 2018.

The other three co-defendants were sentenced previously:

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Moran is currently serving a sentence in the Salem Correctional Center for drug and fleeing charges from convictions in Randolph and Tucker counties, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections website.

