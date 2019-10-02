Two arrested in Preston County after police allegedly find drugs during vehicle search

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. – Two people were arrested in Preston County after Preston County Sheriff’s deputies searched the vehicle they were in after responding to a drug complaint.

On Tuesday, Oct 1., deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were called in reference to a drug complaint in Terra Alta Park, according to a criminal complaint.

Tiffany Koch

The call stated that there were individuals using illegal substances in a vehicle parked in the parking lot, and when deputies arrived, they saw two vehicles near the park and made contact with the occupants, deputies said.

Inside a sedan, Cynthia Wilson, 32, and Tiffany Koch, 34, were seated, and when deputies approached them, Koch askeed if she could get out of the car, according to the complaint.

Deputies informed Wilson and Koch that they were there because they had gotten a drug complaint and asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, deputies said.

Cynthia Wilson

Koch told deputies that she had marijuana in the glove compartment, which she was the sole owner of, and deputies then performed a search on the vehicle, according to the complaint.

During the search, deputies said they found more than 3 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and packaging materials. Koch told deputies those items belonged to her, according to the complaint.

In the passenger-side door, deputies found a flashlight which contain more than a gram of methamphetamine in a “unique 420 bag,” and another matching bag in Wilson’s wallet, deputies said.

Wilson is charged with simple possession and Koch is charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Both are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.