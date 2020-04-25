ATV valued at $28,000 stolen from Parc’s Superstore in Harrison County

SALEM, W.Va. – Parc’s New Holland Superstore, near Salem, reported that two Maverick X3 ATV’s were stolen between 5:00 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday night.

Parc’s General Manager, Chuck Davisson, received a tip that the the gate to the sales lot was open at approximately 9:45 p.m. Davisson called an employee to check on the property when they noticed the gate was cut open and two ATV’s were missing. Davisson then reported the theft and break in to the West Virginia State Police.

Early Saturday morning, an employee noticed one of the stolen vehicles, flipped upside down behind the building.

“I guess they realized how steep the hill was, flipped over, probably inside it too, and then took the other one and drove it right out the front gate,” said Davisson. “Whoever they were, knew what they were doing. The vehicles they stole were the best makes, and models of their type.”

The ATV that remains missing is a red and silver, 2019 Maverick X3RS and is priced at $28,000.

“We got some pretty good leads, and like I said, its just a shame, because with everything thats going on right now, you know our police officers patrol as well as they can,” said Davisson. “This time of year, summer time, lighted hours, we’re pretty confident they’ll get this thing resolved soon.”

Parc’s Superstore also put out a $3,000 reward for anyone who can provide a helpful lead to where the vehicle is or any possible suspects. If you have information or a tip, call 304-782-1000.