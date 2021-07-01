2 men charged after detectives link them to multiple breaking and entering crimes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after detectives linked them to multiple breaking and entering crimes.

On May 23, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office received multiple breaking and entering reports from numerous locations around Monongalia County. The Par Mar, on Grafton Road, Morgantown Collision, on Grafton Road, and Fujiyama, on Venture Drive, were all broken into on the same night, according to media release.

The Monongalia County Detectives Division then began an investigation into similar series of breaking and entering crimes that occurred over the last six months. All these thefts occurred at businesses during the night and ranged from property damage to theft of cash, according to release.

After comparing forensic evidence and reviewing video surveillance, detectives were able to identify and arrest two suspects involved in these crimes.

Jeremey J. Hunter, 24 of Morgantown, was arrested on June 24 on three counts of breaking and entering and one count of conspiracy. Hunter was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court and released on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond.

Tristen B. Harvey, 24 of Morgantown, was arrested on June 30 on three counts of breaking and entering and one count of conspiracy. Harvey was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court and released on a $35,000 personal recognizance bond.

Both males have been linked to breaking and entering crimes at the following businesses:

Morgantown Collision

Fujiyama

Par Mar – Grafton Road

Burger King – Cheat Lake

Frosted Mug

Dinsmore Tire

Whitetail Crossing

The Pines

Casa D’Amici

Big Easy Lounge

Drafts

Amedisys

PJ’s Hotspot

Cheat Lake Library

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding these crimes are asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Division.