Two Pittsburgh men indicted on drug charges in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two Pittsburgh men were indicted on federal drug charges in Clarksburg, Wednesday.

Raimonte Gaston (left), Tayshawn Blair (right)

Raimonte Gaston, 27, and Tayshawn Blair, 25, both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on heroin and fentanyl distribution charges, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

This indictment follows an incident that occurred in January on I-79 where police recovered over $1,600 in cash and five and a half bricks of heroin during a traffic stop.

Gaston, also known as “Boog, Barkley Boo, Barkley and Ray,” and Blair, also known as “Tay,” are each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, one count of aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin and one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. The men are accused of working together to distribute heroin and fentanyl in Harrison County and elsewhere from September 2018 – January 2019.

Gaston and Blair each face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant. An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Bridgeport Police Department investigated.