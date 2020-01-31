Two women charged in Preston County after deputies find drugs, weapons during routine traffic stop

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — Two women have been charged after deputies find drugs and weapons in their vehicle during a routine traffic stop in Preston County on Friday.

On Jan. 31, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were performing a routine patrol in Terra Alta when they heard a vehicle with a approach, according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle continued to approach deputies and had its high beams on until it was within sight of the deputies’ vehicle, at which point it turned right on W.Va. Rt. 7 and deputies could see that the car’s registration was expired, deputies said.

While requesting information on the vehicle’s registration, deputies were informed that there were no matching records for it, according to the complaint, so deputies performed a traffic stop at that point.

Christina Bryant

Deputies said they then made contact with the driver, Christina Bryant, 38, of Albright, and the two other passengers of the vehicle: Amanda Riley, 31, of Terra Alta; and an unnamed individual, who all told deputies that there were no weapons in the car.

Upon asking all of the vehicle’s passengers to exit the vehicle, deputies found that Bryant could not provide proof of insurance, and she told them they could search the car, according to the complaint; at that point, Riley told deputies she had a firearm in the back seat of the vehicle.

Before performing the search, deputies saw a straw with suspected drug residue in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and upon searching the car, deputies said they found multiple needles, suboxone strips, “smoking devices,” a concealment container, a set of digital scales, $985 in cash and an S&W M&P AR-15.

Amanda Riley

After that, all of the passengers of the vehicle were taken into custody and transported to the Sheriff’s Department for processing; Deputies also said they found 14.33 grams of individually-packaged bags of methamphetamine.

An investigation found that the AR-15 was originally placed into the vehicle by Riley, and later concealed by the unnamed passenger in the back seat, deputies also found the trunk containing mulitple swords and knives, as well as finding a loaded magazine in Bryant’s purse.

Riley and Bryant are both charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are both being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $35,000 bond.