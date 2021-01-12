U.S. Attorney’s Office discusses Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and on Tuesday, the United States Attorney’s Office spoke with 12 News on this issue.

Human trafficking is the compulsion of people to provide labor, services or commercial sex against their will.

In 2019, West Virginia had 93 likely victims of human trafficking, and that was more than the previous years combined, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.  It said the fight against trafficking has been difficult this past year because of the pandemic, with more potential victims vulnerable due to isolation and being harder to detect.

“Human trafficking thrives, uh, by the exploit—exploitation of some vulnerability, and that vulnerability can be anything from, uh, financial problems, to addiction problems, to disability, homelessness.  All of those things, pretty much, except for disabilities, of course, got worse during the pandemic,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Cogar.

For more information on human trafficking, click here.  See the full interview in the video player below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories