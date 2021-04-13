U.S. Marshals arrest man in Tucker County wanted in Washington, D.C. shooting incident

PARSONS, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service has arrested a Washington, D.C. man in Tucker County wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Marshals took Romair McKnight, 30, into custody without incident at about noon Tuesday, near Overlook Drive in Parsons.

According to a press release, McKnight was wanted by the Metropolitan Police Department for assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. McKnight was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from the Parsons Police Department, Tucker County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia Division of Corrections.

McKnight is accused of shooting another man in the hand on February 24, near a McDonald’s

at 3901 Minnesota Ave. NE. The man was waiting in the drive-thru line when McKnight is alleged to

have exited the vehicle in front of him, stumbled toward his vehicle and began shooting at him, according to the release. The man drove away from the area to a local firehouse for assistance.

McKnight also fled the area prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The shooting was captured by a Shotspotter camera.

Investigative efforts led investigators to an associate’s home in the Overlook Drive area of Parsons, the USMS said. McKnight was located at the home and taken into custody. Prior information provided by Metropolitan Police Detectives that McKnight had attempted to change his appearance by cutting his hair and shaving his beard were confirmed when McKnight was arrested.

McKnight will be scheduled to appear before a U.S. Magistrate for his initial appearance on the charges. If detained, he will be lodged at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail. The Mountain State Fugitive Task Force is composed of multiple agencies in the area.