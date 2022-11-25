MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted out of Monongalia County in a homicide investigation.

Chance Williams

According to a press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgantown Police Department arrested Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, without incident, near the 1000 block of White Ave. in Morgantown.

According to the Marshals Service, the sheriff’s office identified Williams as the primary suspect in the November 15 death of Jamey Lynn Corbin, 47, of Fairmont.

“The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force is designed to assist state and local law enforcement apprehend the most dangerous felons and this arrest is a perfect example. The Marshals Service was glad to assist in this case and safely bring this suspect to Justice,” said acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore.