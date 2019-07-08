UPDATE: Marion County man arrested following 3-county police pursuit from Fairmont to Weston

UPDATE 07/08/19 5:25 P.M.:

WESTON, W.Va. – The man who led law enforcement on a chase across three counties on Monday has been arrested is expected to face multiple charges, according to a release issued by the Fairmont Police Department.

Damien Connell

The West Virginia State Police charged Damien Connell, 21, of Baxter with fleeing with reckless indifference, among other charges, according to the release. Connell is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $75,000.

The release from the Fairmont Police Department said charges from their department and others involved in the incident are pending.

ORIGINAL 07/08/19 2:05 P.M.

Law enforcement arrested a man following a three-county pursuit Monday afternoon that started in Fairmont and ended in Weston.

Fairmont Police said on July 8, a man driving a vehicle that had been reported as stolen drove past the Fairmont Police Department at just after 12:30.

The man then led police on a pursuit through Harrison and Lewis counties after he refused to pull over for law enforcement, according to police.

According to officers, the chase ended when the man pulled onto a dead-end road in Weston.

Police also said that during the chase, a Fairmont Police officer collided with an unrelated bystander vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the pursuit, and the man has been apprehended.

The Fairmont Police Department, White Hall Police Department, West Virginia State Police and Weston Police Department all responded to the scene.

The man’s name has not been released at this time. There is no word on what charges he will face.