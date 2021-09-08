UPDATE: Mount Clare man accused in death of 50-day-old infant found competent to stand trial

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Mount Clare man accused in the death of a 50-day-old infant has been found competent to stand trial.

The boy, Rowan Grayson-Seech, died in early August, from injuries suffered in late July, when he was in the care of Grayson, according to court documents.

Lucian Grayson

Grayson initially told investigators that the child’s injuries were the result of a dog jumping on the child’s bed, but later admitted that he had shaken the boy five to six times.

Grayson was first charged with child abuse resulting in injury, before his charges were upgraded to child abuse resulting in death.

On Aug. 30, Harrison County Circuit Judge James Matish agreed to an order finding Lucian Grayson, 18, of Mount Clare, competent to stand trial.

Prior to this agreement, the defense attorney representing Grayson, Perry Jones, filed a petition for competency and criminal responsibility for his client, according to Matish’s office.

As a result of the petition, evaluators found Grayson competent, Matish’s office stated.

Grayson remains in the North Central Regional Jail with no bond.