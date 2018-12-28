UPDATE: Officers arrest second suspect in Marion County shooting death

UPDATE (1/9/2019)

Officers with the Fairmont Police Department have arrested the second suspect that was involved in the shooting death of a Marion County man on December 28, 2018.

William Edward Littleton, 26, was arrested without incident at a home located on the east side of Fairmont at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning, officers said. According to officers, Littleton has been charged with first degree murder for his involvement in the December 2018 shooting death of Justin Cassella, 33, of Fairmont. Littleton is the second individual arrested and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Cassella.

UPDATE (1/1/2019)

Officers with the Fairmont Police Department are currently searching for a suspect that is believed to be involved in the shooting death of a Marion County man that occurred on December 26.

According to police, officers are currently searching for William Edward Littleton, 26, who is considered armed and dangerous. Officers said that Littleton is involved in the shooting death of 33-year-old Justin Cassella.

Officers said that anyone that sees Littleton should call 911 immediately.

ORIGINAL (12/28/2018)

A Marion County man was arrested Thursday on a murder charge after a body was found in Fairmont on Wednesday.

According to the Fairmont Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Dixie Avenue in Fairmont on Wednesday, December 26, after a report of an unknown man being found deceased inside the residence. Police said that the responding officers found that the male had an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Officers said the man was later identified as Justin Cassella, 33, of Fairmont. Cassella’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for an autopsy.

According to police, the Fairmont Police Department’s Detective Division arrested Richard Moore II, 34, of Fairmont for first degree murder. No bond has been set for Moore at this time. Moore is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail, officers said.

Police said that another person of interest is currently being sought. Officers ask anyone with any information about this case to contact lead detective Stewart at (304)-366-2217.