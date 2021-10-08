UPDATE: Police investigating shootings on Charleston’s West Side as double homicide

UPDATE (9:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8): Charleston Police confirm that two women were shot to death on Charleston’s West Side early Friday morning.

According to Chief of Detectives Lieutenant Tony Hazelett, police and EMS found a female victim on the sidewalk of the 300 block of Hunt Avenue in Charleston. EMS tried to revive the victim but she died on the scene.

Another woman was found dead around 8:00 a.m. in the 1,000 block of Grant Street. Police believe that the two shootings are related and that the second woman ran from the shooter, which is why she was found in a different location.

Police are investigating these shootings as a double homicide. They say that the community is not in danger.

Here’s what we know:

▪️2 female victims

▪️ appears to be one big incident

▪️ suspect ran, police still looking



Anyone with information is asked to call police — especially if you have a camera on your home, near the corner of Grant St. and Hunt Ave. on the city’s West Side. — Lily Bradley (@lbradleyTV) October 8, 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Metro confirms that a person was found shot to death on Charleston’s West Side.

The shot person was found around 8:09 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 in the 1,000 block of Grant Street in Charleston. This is very close to another shooting that was reported earlier the same morning.

13 News has a crew on the scene and will update this report with any new information.