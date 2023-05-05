UPDATE: Friday, May 5, 2023 @ 11:30 AM | CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of a McDowell County man wanted for murder.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, a reward of $15,000 is now being offered for information regarding Kenneth Alan Stout, of McDowell County, who is wanted for First-Degree Murder.

While the investigation remains ongoing, the U.S. Marshals Service have discovered Stout is likely exploiting religious communities. Stout reportedly frequents religious institutions posing as a handyman before giving a false story about losing his wife to cancer and needing work.

The reward was made possible by a $10,000 dollar contribution from the U.S. Marshals Service and $5,000 from Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

“It is imperative that the religious community and the public remain vigilant and be on the lookout for Stout, as he is considered armed and dangerous due to his violent tendencies.” U.S. Marshal Michael T. Baylous.

Kenneth Stout, 63, is a white man, stands 5 feet 7 inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, though he is mostly bald. His right arm and hand are noticeably scarred. The U.S. Marshals Service and Crime Stoppers of West Virginia announced a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Stout.