UPDATE: Rivesville man found guilty of animal cruelty jailed for not showing up to home confinement appointment

UPDATE (11/15/2019 2:41 p.m.):

Justin Lancianese

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Rivesville man who was previously found guilty of animal cruelty for leaving a bling dog abandoned in a ditch in 2018 has been charged for allegedly not showing up for his home confinement appointment.

According to officials with the Marion County Circuit Court, a capias warrant was issued for Justin Lancianese when he failed to meet his home confinement requirements. Lancianese had recently been sentenced to 1-5 years of home confinement after he was found guilty of animal cruelty charges.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said that Lancianese did not show up to his appointment to have the monitoring equipment installed.

He is scheduled to have another trial in front of Judge Wilson in Marion County at 9 a.m.

ORIGINAL (11/1/2019 4:51p.m.):

Justin Lancianese



FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Rivesville man who was found guilty of animal cruelty after he abandoned a blind dog and by leaving him in a ditch in 2018 was sentenced in Marion County Circuit Court on Friday.

In July 2018, a man found a blind elderly dog named Winston in a ditch. Winston had been trapped inside a sealed lunch bag under a large book, according to Rivesville Police. On August 9, 2018, Rivesville Police charged Justin Lancianese, of Rivesville, with animal cruelty. Lancianese was found guilty of animal cruelty in July 2019.

Winston, following the animal cruelty incident in 2018

On Monday, Judge Patrick Wilson sentenced Lancianese to 1-5 years of home confinement, according to court documents. Lancianese will be under 24-hour lockdown and will only be allowed to leave his residence for work or medical reasons. Lancianese will also be serving 200 hours of community service, according to Marion County Circuit Court.

Winston in July 2019

Following the animal cruelty incident in 2018, Winston was rehabilitated by the Marion County Humane Society and has since been adopted. Winston has also seen generous support from the Marion County community through the ‘Justice for Winston’ movement.