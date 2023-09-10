UPDATE (Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3:23 a.m.) — A man wanted for murder and several kidnappings is dead, and the three hostages he took at a gas station early Sunday morning are all safe, according to Kenova Police Chief Bob Sullivan.

According to Chief Sullivan, David Maynard took the hostages at the gas station in Ceredo at the corner of 6th Street West and Route 60 around 12:15 a.m. The situation ended when Maynard came to the door of the gas station with only one hostage still inside. Maynard was shot by police and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police were able to rescue the hostage, who police say was the clerk.

Chief Sullivan said that a hostage negotiator with the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team talked with Maynard for an hour and a half. At one point, it was believed one of the hostage victims had been shot, however that was not the case.

Two other hostages, who police said were customers, had previously been let go by Maynard.

Chief Sullivan said none of the three hostages had visible injuries.

Friday night, Ironton Police asked the public to be on the lookout for Maynard after a woman was found tied up in a home along with a man who had been shot and killed. The man, investigators said, was Maynard’s stepfather. The woman was unharmed.

Late Saturday night, someone spotted Maynard in the Kenova area and a shelter in place was put into effect as police looked for him. Shortly after, the hostage situation began.

Police said on Saturday, in Kentucky, he was suspected of kidnapping two women in two different cars. One woman and vehicle has been located. Early Sunday morning, police were still looking for the second victim and the vehicle.

UPDATE (Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11:44 p.m.) — Maynard was sighted in the Kenova area around 9 p.m. by two witnesses on 21st Street and Oak Street, according to Kenova Police Chief Bob Sullivan.

There is a shelter in place in effect for residents in the area. They are asked to keep their doors locked and don’t answer for anyone except the police.

Maynard is believed to currently be on foot and alone.

The whereabouts of the second woman that was kidnapped are still unknown at this time.

West Virginia State Police, Huntington Police and Kenova Police Departments are currently on scene.

Kentucky State Police has released new photos of Maynard.

UPDATE (Saturday, Sept. 9 at 5:40 p.m.) — According to Kentucky State Police, Maynard was last seen in Lawrence County, Kentucky in a dark colored Sedan, no make or model is available at this time.

Troopers said Maynard abducted a woman in Carter County, and the previous vehicle was located at a rest area on I-64. The woman eventually got away and her vehicle was recovered.

Kentucky State Police released photos of first vehicle stolen from I-64 rest area, this is what Maynard is believed to still be wearing. Police are now looking for a dark colored Sedan.

Another woman was abducted afterwards near a Dollar General in Louisa, and troopers said she is still believed to be with him. Family members who haven’t heard from relatives in sometime are asked to contact Kentucky State Police.

Anyone with information or video surveillance from the area are also asked to contact their department.

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) — The Ironton Police Department is searching for a man wanted for murder, David Maynard.

According to Police Chief Dan Johnson, he allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend.

“They heard a woman screaming for help inside. So, they forced their way into the rear door, got inside found the woman. She was tied up in a bedroom there,” Chief Johnson said.

Police officers also found a man tied up and dead inside the home. The man was Maynard’s step-dad.

Both were found tied up inside a home on the 2600 block of South Third Street on Friday. The step-dad was fatally shot, and the woman was uninjured, according to Johnson.

Maynard is considered armed and dangerous, and the public is advised not to confront him.

“We don’t know what he’s capable of. He spent many years in prison on a previous murder charge, to my understanding,” Chief Johnson said.

Police said he may be operating a white 2000 Ford Ranger with Ohio registration JMR8230. The car has an aftermarket LED lighting on the front.

“Stay observant and keep your doors locked at night until we catch this individual,” Chief Johnson said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 740-532-3525.