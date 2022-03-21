BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after traveling with the intent to have sexual relations with a minor in Upshur County.

On March 19, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department received information about an adult man messaging a person he assumed was a 15-year-old female, according to a criminal complaint.

Robert Radcliff

In the messages, Robert Radcliff, 26, of Buckhannon, messaged an individual stating ‘U are 18 or older right’, and the individual replied ‘Im 15!! 😭‘, troopers said.

Radcliff then replied ‘Hmm what will ur parents say’ … ‘Would I get in trouble’ … ‘Because I’m almost 26 almost 27’; he continued to message that ‘women ur age needs to be with guys my age … I could love you and be with you and treat you like a queen’, according to the complaint.

In the same message, Radcliff stated ‘just putting this out here so you know what I’m looking for I want a forever to be married kids and die together’, before asking the presumed female juvenile if she was ‘a virgin or anything’ and requesting she send a picture of her genitals. He also sent a picture of his genitals and asking “if she likes it,” troopers said.

After sending the picture, Radcliff “rescinded the picture” and then told the presumed juvenile he wanted to have intercourse, and that when they were finished, she would need to ‘get rid of [his] DNA’ … ‘because that’s what will **** me bad if u get caught’, according to the complaint.

On March 19, Radcliff agreed to meet with the individual he assumed to be the 15-year-old female at Cleveland Park in Buckhannon and that he “would be driving a black Ford truck,” deputies said.

Deputies stationed at the reported meeting place later saw Radcliff pull in, at which point deputies placed him into custody; while in custody, Radcliff “admitted to messaging her” but claimed “he was going to go to her parents,” before he admitted to sending a picture of his genitals to the presumed juvenile, according to the complaint.

Radcliff has been charged with soliciting a minor, traveling to meet a minor, display of obscene material and use of obscene material with intent to seduce a minor. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $80,000 bond.