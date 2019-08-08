Upshur County couple accused of keeping 3 children in ‘cage-like structures’ appears in court

Howard Rakes

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County couple accused of keeping three children in cage-like-structures in their home appeared in court on Thursday for their pre-trial hearing.

Howard Rakes, 47, and Samantha Rakes, both of Buckhannon, were arrested in September 2018 on three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. The children whom troopers said they found in the cage-like structures were all four-years-old or younger.

Samantha Rakes

The Rakes’ trial has been continued until the next term of court. Howard and Samantha Rakes will remain out on bond.

The Rakes’ trial is scheduled to begin in mid-December, with jury selection being held December 9.