BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman is facing charges after deputies say “26 individual packages of fentanyl” were found in “a pill container concealed in her private area.”

On Thursday, April 13, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop for an individual speeding on West Virginia Route 33 westbound in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

Rebecca Day

When deputies made contact with the vehicle’s driver, they received consent to perform a search; deputies noted Rebecca Day, 30, was a passenger in the vehicle, deputies said.

At that time, deputies located “a pill container concealed in [Day’s] private area,” and Day “admitted it was purchased by her as fentanyl and she had purchased a gram to cut down and sell,” according to the complaint.

A post on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page states that Day had “26 individual packages of fentanyl on her person.”

Day has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.