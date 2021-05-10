Upshur County grand jury releases indictments for May 2021 term of court

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Upshur County grand jury has released indictments for the May 2021 term of court.

Barbara Mitchell

Among the people indicted is Barbara Mitchell, 59, of Buckhannon. She is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse of a child by a parent, guardian or person in a position of trust.

Mitchell is accused of abusing a boy while bathing him.

Robert Blish, 42, of French Creek, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Zachary McCartney

Zachary McCartney, 28, of Crawford, is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He is accused of possessing controlled substances that police found while emergency crews were treating McCartney for an overdose.

