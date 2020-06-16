Upshur County grand jury releases list of indictments

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Upshur County grand jury has released indictments for the June 2020 term of court.

Among the people indicted is Craig Stimson, 41, of Buckhannon. Stimson is charged with kidnapping; use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony; being a prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm; being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm; fleeing with reckless indifference; wanton endangerment involving a firearm; and brandishing deadly weapons.

Stimson is accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Christmas Day 2019. Stimson is accused of having a child with him in the vehicle during the chase, which started in Upshur County and ended in Harrison County.

The grand jury also indicted Hunter Shreve, 24, of Buckhannon. Shreve is charged with first-degree arson; attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer; and escape from custody.

Shreve is accused of setting fire to his home while his parents were sleeping there.

Read the complete list of indictments here.