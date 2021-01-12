Upshur County grand jury returns January 2021 indictments

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Upshur County grand jury has released its indictments for the January 2021 term of court.

Among the people indicted is Robert Moats, 41, of Buckhannon. Moats is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust.

Donald Taylor, 42, of Buckhannon, is charged distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Read the full list of indictments by clicking here.

