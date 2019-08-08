Upshur County law enforcement responds to threat to shoot officers

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A SWAT team responded to Tallmansville Road in Upshur County after a man called 911 and threatened to shoot police officers, according to a release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

The release stated that on Wednesday at 2:33 p.m. an unidentified male called Upshur County 911 and said shots had been fired on Tallmansville Road. Deputies said the man made a second call a few minutes later and threatened to shoot police officers.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office responded with its SWAT Team and was assisted by Buckhannon Police and West Virginia State Police, according to the release. Deputies said no threat was found at the scene.

The release stated that the Buckhannon and Washington District Fire Departments assisted with closing down a section of Tallmansville Road for a short period of time and the Upshur County EMS provided ambulances to stand by the staging area.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and an arrest is anticipated.

Stay with 12 News for any more updates.