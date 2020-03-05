Upshur County man accused of selling THC oils

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man suspected of selling THC oils.

Robert Quici

According to a criminal complaint, deputies executed a search warrant at the home of Robert Quici, 20, of Buckhannon.

During a search, deputies found one baggie of suspected marijuana weighing 30.4 grams; a digital scale; two pieces of freezer paper containing suspected THC oil weighing 17.2 grams; and one box of surveillance equipment, according to the sheriff’s department.

Outside the front door, deputies said they found a purple backpack hidden in a trash can. The backpack contained a zip-lock bag with suspected marijuana weighing approximately 5.27 ounces; a digital scale; 13 THC vape cartridges; five large pieces of wax paper containing suspected THC oil totaling 208.5 grams; and three pieces of a notebook indicating the sale of “Dabs, Weed, Carts, and Coke” with respective prices, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they also found numerous Snapchat messages between Quici and his juvenile brother, showing a conspiracy to deliver a variety of controlled substances.

Quici is charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. He is in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $100,000.