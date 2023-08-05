CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Upshur County man was arrested by officers with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office on Friday after making a threatening post on Facebook.

Thomas Denver Riley

Thomas Riley, 48, of French Creek was arrested for making terroristic threats, being in possession of a controlled substance and operating an open dump, according to a Upshur County Sheriff Office WV Facebook post.

“We believe that all the threats against the victims have been addressed and urge the public to contact law enforcement when threats like this are seen, so we can ensure the safety of our community and its members,” the post said.

The post also said that a search warrant was executed in connection with the arrest, with “nothing substantial” being noted.

Riley is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $75,000 bail.