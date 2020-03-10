Upshur County man arrested following police chase

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. -A Buckhannon man has been arrested after deputies said he led them on a chase where his vehicle reached speeds of more than 90 miles per hour.

On Saturday, March 7, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department were on DUI patrol on Route 20 traveling south when they observed a black Mercedes in front of them cross the center line and begin traveling completely in the northbound lane, according to a criminal complaint.

Lonnie Scott

Deputies said they initiated their lights and siren to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but upon doing so, the vehicle did not stop and continued travel south, resulting in a pursuit with deputies. The complaint stated that the driver of the vehicle was later identified as Lonnie Scott, 48, of Buckhannon, following the pursuit.

Deputies said that upon approaching the intersection of Alton Road, Scott began to rapidly accelerate his vehicle to speeds of up to 75 miles per hour, and at one point, he passed three vehicles on the double yellow line. The complaint stated Scott continued to flee and reached speeds of up to 92 miles per hour before approaching the Beechtown Road intersection. Approximately a quarter of a mile past that intersection, Scott pulled over to the right shoulder and stopped, according to the complaint.

The complaint stated that Scott was placed in hand restraints without incident. Deputies said they later determined that Scott’s driver’s license was revoked for DUI with two prior convictions for driving revoked for DUI, according to court documents. Deputies said both prior convictions were on August 23, 2018.

Scott has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and driving revoked for DUI third offense, according to the complaint. Scott is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.