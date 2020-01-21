Upshur County man charged after he tells troopers “I’m going to be under arrest when you look in that box”

TALLMANSVILLE, W.Va. – An Upshur County man is facing multiple drug charges after troopers said they found him passed out in a vehicle along a road in Tallmansville.

On Monday, January 20, West Virginia State Police responded to Little Sand Run Road in Tallmansville after receiving a report of an unresponsive male sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked along the road, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint stated that after locating the vehicle, troopers noticed a male sleeping in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Anthony Gregory

Troopers said they knocked on the driver’s side window several times before waking the man and getting his attention. The man then opened his door at which point troopers asked him his name and what he was doing, according to the complaint. Troopers stated the man was identified as Anthony Gregory, 38, of French Creek. The complaint stated that Gregory told troopers he had gotten tired while driving home to Adrian and had pulled off the side of the road to sleep.

While speaking with Gregory, troopers noticed what appeared to be a cloth glasses case lying on the floorboard with a glass smoking pipe protruding from the end, according to the complaint. Troopers said they asked Gregory what the item protruding from the glasses case was and confirmed that it was a smoking pipe commonly used in the illicit use of illegal substances.

The complaint stated that troopers then cuffed Gregory and informed him he was being detained for the time being, but was not under arrest. Gregory then stated “I’m going to be under arrest when you look in that box,” according to the complaint. Troopers said that while Gregory made that statement, he nodded in the direction of a blue metal box that was lying in the passenger’s seat.

Troopers said they then searched the vehicle, including the metal box. In the box, troopers located two clear plastic baggies containing 27.71 grams of methamphetamine, two clear plastic baggies containing 34.15 grams of marijuana, a black digital scale, multiple clear empty plastic baggies, rolling papers, needles and a blue pipe which contained marijuana.

Gregory has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $40,000.