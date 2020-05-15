Upshur County man accused of knocking 2-year-old boy, man off of dirt bike and stealing it in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. — An Upshur County man has been charged with robbery in Lewis County after he allegedly knocked a 2-year-old boy and his grandfather off a dirt bike and stole it.

On May 14, troopers with the West Virginia State Police received a call advising them of a suspect wearing a black shirt and jeans who was walking on Georgetown Road in Weston, according to a criminal complaint.

Donald Tenney

As troopers made their way to the area, they were informed that the suspect had stolen a dirt bike and then made contact with an individual matching the suspect’s description, troopers said, and identified him as Donald Tenney, 35, of French Creek.

Troopers asked Tenney about the dirt bike, and he admitted to taking it, but that he did not know who he had taken it from, according to the complaint, and officers then detained him.

On Sand Fork Road, where Tenney had told troopers the dirk bike was, troopers did find the dirt bike over an embankment, and after giving Tenney his Miranda rights, officers said they recorded audio of Tenney admitting to “pushing a child off the dirt bike on WV Route 4, stealing the bike and fleeing on it.”

Troopers later met the owner of the dirt bike who said that he had been riding the bike with his 2-year-old grandson when “Tenney grabbed the dirt bike and knocked them both off,” then Tenney fled on the dirt bike, which according to the complaint, the victim had just purchased for $1,200.

Tenney has been charged with second-degree robbery and grand larceny. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.