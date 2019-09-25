Upshur County man charged with arson, accused of setting fire to wife’s home

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County man has been arrested for arson after state fire marshals said he set his soon-to-be ex-wife’s house on fire.

On August 30, at approximately 5:33 p.m. a fire occurred at a house on Spruce Fork Road in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint filed by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire marshals said that following an investigation, it was determined that the fire was an arson in nature.

Fire marshals said the owner of the property, Katie Grogg, advised them that her soon-to-be ex-husband Daniel Grogg, 25, of Buckhannon, called her telling her that the house was on fire. Fire marshals said Daniel Grogg admitted to them that he entered the residence by climbing onto the back porch. He also told fire marshals that he had not been to the house for several hours and that he had been dropped off at the end of the road by a friend, according to the complaint.

Daniel Grogg

Additionally, Daniel Grogg told fire marshals that he spoke to a woman driving a white van who ended up calling 911 and asked her if he could have a ride because he believed his house was on fire. The caller, as well as other witnesses, provided statements to law enforcement that Daniel Grogg was several hundred yards up the road where it would have been impossible for him to see if the house was on fire, according to the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint detailed an ongoing divorce dispute between Daniel Grogg and his wife Katie Grogg leading up to the day of the arson incident. Fire marshals said that Daniel Grogg was also aware that law enforcement was currently obtaining felony warrants for an unrelated incident.

Additionally, fire marshals said that two witnesses stated they were present at the house just prior to the fire occurring and that Daniel Grogg was alone behind the residence prior to them leaving. Fire marshals also said the fire originated under the rear addition to the home where Daniel Grogg was just prior to the witnesses leaving.

Video surveillance showed smoke coming up over the roof within 12 seconds of Daniel Grogg hurriedly coming from behind the residence. The criminal complaint also stated that a firefighter who responded to the scene sustained an injury to his knee while fighting the fire. Fire marshals also said that the fire that was intentionally set by Daniel Grogg also burned the “grass, straw or something capable of spreading fire to the lands located directly behind the dwelling.”

Daniel Grogg has been charged with first degree arson, setting fire to lands and causing injury to a firefighter, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $75,000.