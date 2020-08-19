Upshur County man faces federal indictment on drug and weapon charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – An Upshur County man has been indicted on methamphetamine and firearms charges.

Rodney Rowan, 25, of Buckhannon, was indicted Wednesday on methamphetamine and firearms charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Rodney Rowan

Rowan was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Rowan is accused of having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in November 2019 in Upshur County. Rowan, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior offense, is accused of having a .380 caliber pistol in November 2019 in Upshur County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Rowan faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million on the methamphetamine charge. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, West Virginia State Police and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigated.