Upshur County man facing drug, firearm charge

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County man is facing a drug charge and a firearm charge after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Lewis County, according to a release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department.

On Thursday, September 5, the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Unit, with assistance from members of the West Virginia State Police Buckhannon Detachment, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and Buckhannon Police executed a search warrant at the residence of Billy Joe Keyser on Arcadia Drive in Buckhannon.

Billy Keyser

During a search of the residence, law enforcement located and seized approximately 45 grams of marijuana, 16 grams of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, another unidentified substance, cash, digital scales and pre-packaged prescription pills, according to the release.

Deputies said Keyser was arrested during a traffic stop prior to the search of his residence and charged with possession of a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Keyser was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Lewis County for a driving offense, according to the release.

The Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Unit is made up of members from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, Braxton County Sheriff’s Department, Buckhannon Police Department and West Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations.