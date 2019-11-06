Upshur County man facing drugs, firearms, child neglect charges

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — An Upshur County man is facing several charges, including child neglect, after police said they found multiple firearms and drugs in his residence during a search.

On Nov. 5, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department observed a dark sedan parked outside a residence on Hall Road in Buckhannon, a residence which had been reported by concerned citizens in the area for distributing controlled substances over the course of a few weeks, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies observing the vehicle saw it begin to travel westbound on U.S. Rt. 33, straddling the dotted line and going 60-70 miles per hour while displaying “erratic driving habits,” deputies said.

A traffic stop was initiated, with deputies stopping the vehicle at a BFS on U.S. Rt. 33 and smelling a “strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

Due to the smell, a probable cause search was performed on the vehicle, deputies said, and during the search deputies located an electronic smoking device used to consume THC oil inserts, as well as a box reading “dank lemon head (THC91.23%).”

Joseph Quici

When deputies spoke to the driver, he said that he had bought the product from Joseph Quici, 18, of Buckhannon, for $40 earlier that day, according to the complaint.

After that incident, deputies were able to obtain a search warrant for Quici’s residence, and when they performed the search of the home, they found 166.6 grams of marijuana, 105 “joints” pre-rolled and dipped in THC oil, 13 “dank lemon head” THC inserts, 14 “dank pot of gold” THC inserts, one 1,000 mg indica THC extract, 22 1,000 mg sativa “sour tangle” THC extract, five 1000 mg “hybrid cookies” THC extract, seven 1,000 mg “hybrid strawnana” THC extract, two digital scales, a “large amount” of packaging materials and about $3,500 in cash, deputies said.

Deputies also found an AR-style .22 LR, a 20 gauge shotgun and four handguns, one of which had been reported as stolen, according to the complaint.

When deputies were searching the residence, two of the building’s occupants attempted to flee, one being Quici, the other being an unnamed juvenile, deputies said.

Deputies were also able to find a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine in Quici’s top drawer and were able to determine that Quici “is an unlawful user of marijuana,” according to the complaint.

Quici is charged with child neglect, two counts of possession with intent, and six counts of being a prohibited person with a firearm.