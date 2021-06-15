Upshur County man indicted on federal carjacking and firearms charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – A federal grand jury indicted an Upshur County man Tuesday on carjacking and firearms charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Chad Newcome

Chad Newcome, 40 of Rock Cave, was indicted on one count of “Carjacking,” one count of “Use of Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence,” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Newcome is accused of attempting to steal a 2018 Dodge Ram truck on March 10, 2021 in Upshur County. Newcome, who is prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, is accused of using a 12-gauge shotgun during the alleged carjacking.

After taking the truck, Newcome led state troopers on a high-speed pursuit, eluding them briefly, before running into the woods, firing at the troopers and setting fire to the woods, court documents said.

Newcome faces up to 15 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the carjacking charge, at least seven years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000 for the use of a firearm charge, and up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the unlawful possession charge.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the West Virginia State Police, and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Newcome is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.