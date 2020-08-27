Upshur County man pleads guilty to federal bomb charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – An Upshur County man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge related to making a bomb, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

William Clark, 62 of Buckhannon, pleaded guilty to one count of “Making a Destructive Device.” Clark admitted to making an explosive bomb, which wasn’t registered as required by law, Powell said.

William Clark

Clark was arrested on March 10, 2020, after sheriff’s deputies found evidence of an explosion outside a home on Selbyville Road and then found bomb-making materials in Clark’s truck. Clark had been in an argument with someone at the home, according to court documents.

Seven days later, he was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of making a destructive device; one count of possession of unregistered firearm; and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Clark faces at up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

Clark remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, awaiting sentencing.