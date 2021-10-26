Upshur County man pleads guilty to federal carjacking and gun charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – An Upshur County man has admitted to federal carjacking and firearms charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Chad Newcome

Chad Newcome, 40 of Rock Cave, pleaded guilty, Tuesday, to one count of “Carjacking” and one count of “Use of Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.” Newcome admitted to attempting to steal a 2018 Dodge Ram Truck on March 10, 2021 in Upshur County. Newcome used a 12-gauge shotgun during the carjacking.

After taking the truck, Newcome led state troopers on a high-speed pursuit, eluding them briefly, before running into the woods, firing at the troopers and setting fire to the woods, court documents said.

Newcome was indicted on the charges, by a federal grand jury, in June 2021.

Newcome faces up to 15 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the carjacking charge and at least seven years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000 for the use of a firearm charge.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the West Virginia State Police, and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case against Newcome.

Newcome remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, awaiting sentencing.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Tuesday’s plea hearing.