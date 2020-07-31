Upshur County man pleads guilty to federal meth charge

Jason Barcus

ELKINS, W.Va. – An Upshur County man has entered a guilty plea for a federal methamphetamine charge.

Jason Barcus

Jason Barcus, 40, of Ellamore, has admitted to methamphetamine distribution, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Barcus pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Barcus admitted to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in March 2019 in Upshur County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Barcus faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

