Upshur County man serving life sentence for murder appears in Lewis County Circuit Court

WESTON, W.Va. – An Upshur County man who is currently serving a life sentence for a 2012 murder appeared in Lewis County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a habeas corpus hearing.

Jesse Lee Heater was sentenced to life in prison for murder in August 2014 after he shot and stabbed Joshua Oberg, 29, in January 2012. Heater, along with another man, Robert Siron, was paid by Rodolfo Villagomez Correa to kill Oberg. Both Correa and Siron are also serving prison sentences for the crime.

Heater was denied a new trial by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals in June 2016.

Heater had wanted to represent himself, but withdrew that request in court on Tuesday. Heater instead requested a new attorney. A judge halted Tuesday’s proceedings in light of Heater’s request.

