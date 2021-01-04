Upshur County man to spend at least 10 years in prison on federal meth charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – An Upshur County man has admitted to a methamphetamine charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Rodney Rowan

Rodney Rowan, 25 of Buckhannon, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least 50 Grams of Methamphetamine.” Rowan admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in November 2019 in Upshur County.

He was initially indicted on both the meth charge and an unlawful firearm possession charge in August 2020.

Rowan was also arrested back in 2018 after a car chase with sheriff’s deputies.

Rowan faces at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the West Virginia State Police, and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Rowan’s plea hearing.

Rowan remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, awaiting sentencing.