Upshur County police chase ends with man rolling vehicle

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County man has been arrested after a police pursuit ended with him rolling his vehicle over, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint stated that on Thursday, April 9, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department observed a blue Nissan Pathfinder fail to yield at the intersection of Monongalia Street and Pocahontas Street. Officers said they got behind the vehicle and noticed it fail to yield at the stop sign located at the intersection of Pocahontas Street and Ohio Street.

David Blagg

The vehicle then turned onto Ohio Street where the driver, who was later identified as David Blagg, 25, of Tallmansville, failed to stop at a red light while turning left onto Route 20 South. At that point officers initiated a pursuit, according to the complaint.

Police said they observed Blagg drive southbound in the nothbound lane while failing to yield at stoplights at the intersections of the Kroger parking lot, as well as Tallmansville Road. Blagg then attempted to pass a West Virginia DOT pickup truck while nearly striking an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane, according to court documents. Blagg then continued to speed up, reaching speeds in excess of 95 MPH while attempting to navigate turns pass more vehicles while driving on the wrong side of the road, police said.

The complaint stated hat while attempting to pass a vehicle at the intersection of Cutright Run Road and Route 20, he struck the driver’s side of the vehicle and continued to flee.

Officers said Blagg lost control of his vehicle near Sago Road and exited the roadway approximately 100 feet into a large grassy area, where his vehicle landed on its top. Officers said that Blagg was trapped in the vehicle for several minutes until he was able to extricate himself. Blagg was medically cleared by St. Joseph’s Hospital and transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Blagg has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, according to court documents. His bail has been set at $15,000.