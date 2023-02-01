CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a wanted woman.

Shana Frazier

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Shana Frazier, 34, failed to appear in court after she was indicted by a grand jury. 12 News previously covered Upshur County’s January Grand Jury indictments; she was indicted on one count of driving while license revoked for DUI, 3rd or subsequent offense, which is a felony in West Virginia.

The Sheriff’s Office said Frazier is about 5’9″ tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She’s believed to frequent the Upshur, Marion and Harrison County areas.

Anyone with information about her location is asked by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office to call their office at 304-472-1182 (between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday), A-1 Walton’s Bonding at 304-473-8955 (24/7), the Buckhannon detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-473-4200 or local law enforcement.