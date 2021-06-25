Upshur County woman charged after deputies find drugs following multi-county pursuit ending in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. — An Upshur County woman has been charged after deputies find drugs following a multi-county pursuit ending in Taylor County.

On June 24, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department were notified of a traffic pursuit involving a red Ford Explorer which had started in Lewis County and continued through Upshur and Barbour counties before making its way into Taylor County, according to a criminal complaint.

Parthena Sheets

Deputies made contact with the vehicle in U.S. 119 North at the Grafton City Line, where the vehicle drove for two miles before “striking another vehicle and coming to a halt” at the intersection of West Main Street and Knottsville Road, deputies said.

At that time, deputies extracted the driver, as well as the vehicle’s passenger, Parthena Sheets, 29, of Buckhannon, from the vehicle and conducted a search, according to the criminal complaint.

During the search, deputies found 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of marijuana, a set of scales, multiple bags, as well as $2,225 in U.S. currency, deputies said.

While speaking with Sheets, she told officers “she knew about the possession and selling of the drugs,” according to the complaint.

Sheets has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.